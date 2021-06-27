MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ (NYSE:MRM) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 28th. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies had issued 800,000 shares in its public offering on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MRM opened at $9.60 on Friday. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.