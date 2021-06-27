FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.02. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.