Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

GIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

