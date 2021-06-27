CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CEMEX traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 324717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.