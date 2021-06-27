Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:RECO opened at 10.99 on Friday. Reconnaissance Energy Africa has a one year low of 0.56 and a one year high of 13.84.

Get Reconnaissance Energy Africa alerts:

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.