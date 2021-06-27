Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,872% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.50. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.