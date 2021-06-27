Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 1,323 call options.

Shares of CLMT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.