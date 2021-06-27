Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,856 call options.
Shares of XRX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $57,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
