Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,856 call options.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $57,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after purchasing an additional 703,437 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

