Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

