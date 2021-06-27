Moncler’s (MONRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MONRY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

