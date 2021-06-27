Moncler’s (MONRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MONRY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.