Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $462.34 million, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,742,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

