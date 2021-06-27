Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUAVF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $1,236.21 on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,187.56.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

