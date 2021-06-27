Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEINY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

