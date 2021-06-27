Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a PE ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Culp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

