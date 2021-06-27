Comparing Asana (ASAN) & Its Peers

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Asana to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million -$211.71 million -42.39 Asana Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

Asana’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Asana and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 3 9 0 2.62 Asana Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

Asana presently has a consensus price target of $40.85, suggesting a potential downside of 34.89%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Asana’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Asana Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

