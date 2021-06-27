Big Yellow Group’s (BYLOF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYLOF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.