Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.45% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

