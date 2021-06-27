Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Hold

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

