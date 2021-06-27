Andy Lothian Sells 610 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.54. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of £80.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

