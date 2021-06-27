Andy Lothian Sells 610 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).
Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.54. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of £80.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.
About Personal Group
