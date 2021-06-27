Roger Yates Buys 200,000 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Roger Yates acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.93. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 305.75 ($3.99).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

