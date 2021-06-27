Insider Buying: Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 20,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

LON MANO opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241. The stock has a market cap of £99.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Manolete Partners Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANO shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

