Analysts Set Expectations for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

ACHV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.