Cormark Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Cormark cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.74 million and a PE ratio of 81.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,052,670. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 over the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

