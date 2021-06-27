Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

