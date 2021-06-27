Northcoast Research Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

