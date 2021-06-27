Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

WW stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

