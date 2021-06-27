Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock worth $10,074,876. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

