Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
