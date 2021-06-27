FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDS stock opened at $332.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

