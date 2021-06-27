Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Reaches $22.62 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and $120.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $20.12 or 0.00060776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00165645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00091719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.27 or 0.99772190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

