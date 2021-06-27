Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0043 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $53,283.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TIDALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.