$46.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $46.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.07 million and the highest is $46.42 million. Ooma posted sales of $41.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 569,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.20 million, a P/E ratio of -190.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.