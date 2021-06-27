Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 216,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,339. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.