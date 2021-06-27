Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 3,970,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,830. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.59.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.