Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $282,181.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Nestree has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $282,181.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,056.27 or 0.99827015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.