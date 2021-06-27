$182.69 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report $182.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $749.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. 1,010,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,365. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

