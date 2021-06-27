$182.69 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report $182.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $749.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. 1,010,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,365. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

