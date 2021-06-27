V-ID (VIDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

