Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $167.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $174.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $199.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $660.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 362,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,258. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $919.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

