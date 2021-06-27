Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $558.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.10 million and the highest is $577.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,283. Harsco has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

