LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNXSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

