Zacks: Brokerages Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report sales of $23.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $110.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $136.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.36 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 127,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

