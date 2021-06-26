Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0015 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $33,464.95 and $5,475.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

