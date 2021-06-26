Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce $35.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the lowest is $28.59 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $139.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of RC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. 968,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

