Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report sales of $245.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $260.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $123.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 543,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,153. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.