Matrix AI Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00391589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.