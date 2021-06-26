ROOBEE One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00139957 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

