$47.80 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $47.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,811. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.