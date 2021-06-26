$47.80 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post sales of $47.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,811. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.