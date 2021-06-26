Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce sales of $46.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.71. 185,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

