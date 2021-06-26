Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.30 Million

Analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.25 million and the highest is $7.35 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,474. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $499.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

