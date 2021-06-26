Crust Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.50 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.62 or 0.00080503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and $3.52 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

