Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report sales of $147.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.31 million and the lowest is $132.59 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,054. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

